Supreme Court Urges Reconciliation in Abdullah Matrimonial Dispute
The Supreme Court has asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal to try resolving their matrimonial issues. Despite failed mediation, the court encourages another reconciliation attempt. Previously, the Delhi High Court dismissed Omar's divorce plea, upholding a 2016 family court decision.
The Supreme Court has urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to make a concerted effort to mend their matrimonial disputes. The highest court's directive comes after a previously attempted mediation process ended unsuccessfully.
The legal battle is rooted in Omar Abdullah's efforts to secure a divorce, as highlighted in a plea filed by the National Conference leader. A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the importance of granting another chance for resolution, specifying a three-week timeframe for discussions between the parties.
Omar Abdullah's legal journey saw a setback when the Delhi High Court, on December 12, 2023, dismissed his divorce petition, siding with the 2016 family court's decision against granting a divorce decree. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for May 7.
