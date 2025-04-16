Supreme Court Urges Reconciliation in Abdullah Matrimonial Dispute

The Supreme Court has urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to make a concerted effort to mend their matrimonial disputes. The highest court's directive comes after a previously attempted mediation process ended unsuccessfully.

The legal battle is rooted in Omar Abdullah's efforts to secure a divorce, as highlighted in a plea filed by the National Conference leader. A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the importance of granting another chance for resolution, specifying a three-week timeframe for discussions between the parties.

Omar Abdullah's legal journey saw a setback when the Delhi High Court, on December 12, 2023, dismissed his divorce petition, siding with the 2016 family court's decision against granting a divorce decree. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for May 7.

