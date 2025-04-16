Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Tripura: Tree Fall Claims Two Lives

Two labourers died and two were injured when a tree fell on them in Tripura's Dhalai district. The incident happened while they were working under the MGNREGA scheme. The victims were working on an embankment when the tree unexpectedly toppled, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:23 IST
In a tragic incident in Tripura's Dhalai district, two labourers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when a tree fell on them, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of 22-year-old Robert Malsom instantaneously, while Jue Malsom, aged 18, succumbed to her injuries later at Kuali Hospital.

The labourers were engaged in constructing an embankment on hilly slopes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) when the unexpected accident occurred. A full-grown tree toppled at Nailahabari, leading to the immediate death of one worker and injuries to three others. Subsequently, one more worker passed away, and the injured have been admitted to a nearby health facility for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

