Left Menu

Mass Movement in Nagaland: Congress Fights for Democracy

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee participated in nationwide protests against the chargesheet of Congress leaders in the National Herald case. The NPCC accused the BJP-led government of using the Enforcement Directorate as a tool against Congress. They pledged to uphold democracy and fight for minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:37 IST
Mass Movement in Nagaland: Congress Fights for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive show of solidarity, members of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee joined the nationwide protests on Wednesday, organized by the All India Congress Committee. The protests were a response to the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The demonstrations took place at Congress Bhavan in Kohima and outside the Income Tax office in Dimapur, reflecting the pervasive discontent among Congress members in Nagaland. C. Apok Jamir, working president of NPCC, emphasized that the protest transcends traditional dissent to become a 'mass movement' dedicated to preserving democracy and constitutional values. He accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of undermining these principles systematically.

Jamir alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is being leveraged as a political weapon against Congress leaders, underlining a lack of substantial evidence in the allegations. He asserted that the Congress is being selectively targeted due to its allegiance with marginalized communities. NPCC President S. Supongmeren Jamir reinforced this position by condemning the BJP's attempts to divert focus from pressing national concerns. The Congress is unwavering in its commitment to advocate for the rights of India's underserved populations, he declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025