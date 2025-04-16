Mass Movement in Nagaland: Congress Fights for Democracy

In an assertive show of solidarity, members of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee joined the nationwide protests on Wednesday, organized by the All India Congress Committee. The protests were a response to the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The demonstrations took place at Congress Bhavan in Kohima and outside the Income Tax office in Dimapur, reflecting the pervasive discontent among Congress members in Nagaland. C. Apok Jamir, working president of NPCC, emphasized that the protest transcends traditional dissent to become a 'mass movement' dedicated to preserving democracy and constitutional values. He accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of undermining these principles systematically.

Jamir alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is being leveraged as a political weapon against Congress leaders, underlining a lack of substantial evidence in the allegations. He asserted that the Congress is being selectively targeted due to its allegiance with marginalized communities. NPCC President S. Supongmeren Jamir reinforced this position by condemning the BJP's attempts to divert focus from pressing national concerns. The Congress is unwavering in its commitment to advocate for the rights of India's underserved populations, he declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)