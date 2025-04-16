Supreme Court Defines 'Woman' in Landmark Ruling on Transgender Rights

The UK Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling on Wednesday, providing legal clarity on the definition of 'woman' under the Equality Act 2010. The unanimous decision by the five-judge bench asserts that the terms 'woman' and 'sex' are linked to biological sex. The judgment settles a controversial dispute in Scotland regarding transgender women and their entitlement to sex-based protections.

The For Women Scotland campaign group appealed to the Supreme Court, challenging the Scottish government's stance that transgender individuals with Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC) should receive sex-based protections. Lord Patrick Hodge, Deputy President of the court, emphasized the ruling is not a 'triumph' of one societal group over another, while maintaining legal protection against discrimination for transgender people.

The ruling has UK-wide implications and clarifies legislative interpretations between existing laws. The Scottish Government, acknowledging this judgment, vowed to act in a manner that protects the rights of all citizens. The culmination of this legal battle marks a watershed moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding transgender rights and societal definitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)