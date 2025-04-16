Xi Jinping Calls for United Asian Front Against Protectionism

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Asian nations to unite against geopolitical confrontation, unilateralism, and protectionism. Xi emphasized these points during his visit to Malaysia, where he aims to bolster ties with regional neighbors amidst worsening U.S. relations.

In Malaysia, Xi witnessed the signing of 31 agreements with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, covering trade, tourism, transportation, and agriculture. Xi stated that both nations will stand united with regional countries to resist protectionism and safeguard development prospects.

China, according to Xi, is expanding its trading partnerships as the U.S. imposes tariffs. Anwar highlighted China's role as Malaysia's major trading partner and ally amid global geopolitical challenges. Xi urged joint resistance to excessive tariffs and cooperation in the Belt and Road initiative.

