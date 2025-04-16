Supreme Court Steps In: Environmental Crisis in Telangana's Forests
The Supreme Court has criticized the Telangana government for urgently cutting down trees next to the University of Hyderabad, calling for restoration of the 100-acre area. The court emphasized environmental protection, questioned the state's actions, and halted further tree felling until a plan for restoration is submitted.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court scrutinized Telangana's government for hastily cutting trees near the University of Hyderabad, mandating environmental restoration. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih asserted that no more trees should be felled on the 100-acre site.
The court highlighted its surprise at footage of displaced wildlife, indicating environmental negligence. It directed the state's wildlife warden to swiftly implement measures to protect affected animals. Justice Gavai urged the state to prioritize restoring greenery over construction plans, emphasizing environmental protection under Article 142.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Telangana, acknowledged a halt in all ongoing activities. The court granted Telangana four weeks to react to the Central Empowered Committee's report on the issue, intending to review the matter further on May 15. Meanwhile, the focus remains on safeguarding existing trees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Campus Turmoil: University of Hyderabad Students' Union Rallies Against Land Dispute
University of Hyderabad Students Protest Land Development Plans
Tree felling near University of Hyderabad: Report of Telangana HC registrar depicts alarming picture, says SC.
Supreme Court Halts Development Next to University of Hyderabad
Tree felling on land adjacent to University of Hyderabad: SC directs registrar (judicial) of Telangana HC to visit site.