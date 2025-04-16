Supreme Court Steps In: Environmental Crisis in Telangana's Forests

The Supreme Court scrutinized Telangana's government for hastily cutting trees near the University of Hyderabad, mandating environmental restoration. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih asserted that no more trees should be felled on the 100-acre site.

The court highlighted its surprise at footage of displaced wildlife, indicating environmental negligence. It directed the state's wildlife warden to swiftly implement measures to protect affected animals. Justice Gavai urged the state to prioritize restoring greenery over construction plans, emphasizing environmental protection under Article 142.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Telangana, acknowledged a halt in all ongoing activities. The court granted Telangana four weeks to react to the Central Empowered Committee's report on the issue, intending to review the matter further on May 15. Meanwhile, the focus remains on safeguarding existing trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)