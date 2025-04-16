The German government has expressed concern over potential Russian efforts to exploit World War II commemorative events for propaganda purposes, following the Russian ambassador's attendance at an event in Seelow.

The commemoration, which marks the Battle of the Seelow Heights, saw the laying of flowers by military officials from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The German Foreign Office had previously issued guidance recommending the exclusion of Russian state representatives, warning that Russia could use these events to justify its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials criticized the participation of Russian representatives, citing the inappropriate nature of their presence amid the current aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side, dismissing these objections, depicted such exclusions as offensive. A modest local gathering and Russian media covered the event.

