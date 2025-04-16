Left Menu

Germany Alerts to Russian Manipulation of WWII Commemorations

Germany warns against Russian attempts to use WWII commemorations for propaganda, as the Russian ambassador attends an event in Seelow. Caution is advised against the presence of Russian representatives, with concerns over Russia's use of WWII legacy to justify actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:09 IST
The German government has expressed concern over potential Russian efforts to exploit World War II commemorative events for propaganda purposes, following the Russian ambassador's attendance at an event in Seelow.

The commemoration, which marks the Battle of the Seelow Heights, saw the laying of flowers by military officials from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The German Foreign Office had previously issued guidance recommending the exclusion of Russian state representatives, warning that Russia could use these events to justify its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials criticized the participation of Russian representatives, citing the inappropriate nature of their presence amid the current aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side, dismissing these objections, depicted such exclusions as offensive. A modest local gathering and Russian media covered the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

