Supreme Court Approves New Appointments for J&K High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has approved the appointment of two judicial officers as judges for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The decision was made in a meeting led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, approving Sanjay Parihar and Shahzad Azeem for the positions.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:33 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court collegium has given its nod to the appointment of two new judges to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This decision was reached in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday.

The newly appointed judges, Sanjay Parihar and Shahzad Azeem, have been selected to strengthen the judicial framework in the region, as announced on the Supreme Court's official website.

