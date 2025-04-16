Supreme Court Approves New Appointments for J&K High Court

In a significant development, the Supreme Court collegium has given its nod to the appointment of two new judges to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This decision was reached in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday.

The newly appointed judges, Sanjay Parihar and Shahzad Azeem, have been selected to strengthen the judicial framework in the region, as announced on the Supreme Court's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)