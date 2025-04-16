Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AI Image of Ecologically Sensitive Land in Kancha Gachibowli

The Cyberabad Police issued a notice to Smita Sabharwal, a senior IAS officer, for reposting an AI-generated image of a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli. The Telangana government's plan to auction this land for urban infrastructure has sparked protests, with the issue being heard in the courts.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:47 IST
The Cyberabad Police issued a notice to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal concerning the reposting of an AI-generated image showcasing a controversial 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli. This land is located adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, making it of significant interest to local environmental activists.

Sabharwal, who reposted the image that included earthmoving machines alongside local wildlife such as deer and peacocks, received the notice under Section 179 BNSS on April 12. This section is meant for summoning individuals as witnesses in cases, indicating the seriousness of the ongoing inquiry.

The proposed auctioning of this ecologically sensitive land by the Telangana government for constructing urban infrastructure and an IT park has led to protests from the University of Hyderabad's student body and environmentalists. With the ownership of the land claimed by the Telangana government, the matter is currently under judicial scrutiny, being addressed in both the High Court and Supreme Court.

