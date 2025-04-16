UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Talks with U.S.

The United Arab Emirates has refuted claims of participating in talks with the United States concerning a potential land offensive by Yemeni factions against the Houthi group. These reports, allegedly detailing military plans along the Red Sea coast, were labeled as "wild unsubstantiated stories" by UAE Assistant Minister Lana Nusseibeh.

The Wall Street Journal had indicated military strategies to capitalize on U.S. actions against the Houthis, suggesting the UAE's involvement. Contrastingly, Bloomberg highlighted ongoing talks between Yemeni forces and U.S. and Gulf allies for possible military maneuvers, with the UAE previously being part of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Despite peacemaking efforts in 2022, leading to a truce, the Houthis maintain control over significant regions. As geopolitical tensions heighten, with the Houthis attacking Red Sea shipping, this development follows the escalation of U.S. airstrikes targeting the group in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)