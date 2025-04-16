Left Menu

UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Talks with U.S.

The UAE has denied media reports suggesting its involvement in discussions with the U.S. regarding a land offensive by Yemeni factions against the Houthi group. The UAE's stance is that these reports are unfounded. The country, which was part of a Saudi-led coalition, ended much of its presence in Yemen in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:50 IST
UAE Denies Involvement in Yemen Land Offensive Talks with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has refuted claims of participating in talks with the United States concerning a potential land offensive by Yemeni factions against the Houthi group. These reports, allegedly detailing military plans along the Red Sea coast, were labeled as "wild unsubstantiated stories" by UAE Assistant Minister Lana Nusseibeh.

The Wall Street Journal had indicated military strategies to capitalize on U.S. actions against the Houthis, suggesting the UAE's involvement. Contrastingly, Bloomberg highlighted ongoing talks between Yemeni forces and U.S. and Gulf allies for possible military maneuvers, with the UAE previously being part of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Despite peacemaking efforts in 2022, leading to a truce, the Houthis maintain control over significant regions. As geopolitical tensions heighten, with the Houthis attacking Red Sea shipping, this development follows the escalation of U.S. airstrikes targeting the group in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025