BJP's Saikia Condemns Congress Protest in National Herald Case

In a recent statement, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia condemned the Congress party's protest against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Saikia argued that the protest opposes the principles of a stable society.

According to Saikia, the National Herald case is progressing within the legal framework, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi still under scrutiny. He criticized the Gandhis for their inability to provide satisfactory answers to investigating agencies over the past four years.

Saikia highlighted the financial dealings and acquisitions related to the case, alleging that the Congress granted a substantial loan to the National Herald, which eventually led to an investigation by the ED following a personal complaint. The BJP leader dismissed Congress's claims of altruism regarding Young Indian and accused the party of attempting to undermine the functioning of investigative agencies.

