Nepal Police Bust Gold and Silver Smuggling Ring
Nepal Police arrested nine Indian nationals involved in smuggling gold and silver in Kathmandu. They seized 1.76 kg of gold, 18.45 kg of silver, and significant amounts of cash. The arrested individuals, from Mumbai, lacked documentation for the valuables and are under investigation by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
In a decisive move, Nepal Police apprehended nine individuals from India on charges of smuggling precious metals within Kathmandu. The operation led to the recovery of 1.76 kg of gold and 18.45 kg of silver.
Authorities raided multiple gold refining sites in the city, based on whistleblower information, seizing millions in Nepali and Indian currency as well.
The accused, originating from Mumbai, were unable to provide documentation for the valuables and are now under scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Department Office in Lalitpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
