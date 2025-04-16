Nepal Police Bust Gold and Silver Smuggling Ring

In a decisive move, Nepal Police apprehended nine individuals from India on charges of smuggling precious metals within Kathmandu. The operation led to the recovery of 1.76 kg of gold and 18.45 kg of silver.

Authorities raided multiple gold refining sites in the city, based on whistleblower information, seizing millions in Nepali and Indian currency as well.

The accused, originating from Mumbai, were unable to provide documentation for the valuables and are now under scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Department Office in Lalitpur.

