Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay: PM Modi’s Cultural Vision Comes Alive in New Book

A momentous occasion celebrating India's rich cultural heritage is set to unfold as the book ‘Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay’, a comprehensive compilation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s thoughts, reflections, and speeches on Indian culture, is being formally released. The grand launch ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Samvet Auditorium within the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), located at Janpath, New Delhi.

This significant cultural publication brings to light the profound insights and perspectives of Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the enduring values of Indian civilization—spirituality, art, philosophy, heritage, and cultural continuity. The book, thoughtfully titled ‘Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay’ (The Fifth Chapter of Culture), is not merely a collection of speeches but a philosophical reflection on India’s timeless traditions, presented through the lens of a leader deeply connected to the soul of the nation.

The event will be graced by the revered presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Juna Akhara, who will formally release the book. The occasion will be presided over by Shri Harivansh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, underlining the significance of the work at both spiritual and parliamentary levels. Adding further dignity to the ceremony, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA, will attend as the Guest of Honour.

‘Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay’ serves as a vital cultural document, encapsulating the Prime Minister’s dedication to the promotion and preservation of India’s rich and diverse traditions. From addressing global audiences on yoga and Ayurveda to highlighting local art forms, languages, and indigenous knowledge systems, the speeches selected for this compilation reflect PM Modi's cultural diplomacy and grassroots reverence.

The foreword to the book is penned by Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, whose deep understanding of Indian heritage adds context and depth to the work. The compilation has been meticulously curated by Dr. Prabhat Ojha, ensuring that each speech resonates with the essence of India’s civilizational ethos. The book is published by the esteemed publishing house Prabhat Prakashan, known for promoting literary and scholarly works that highlight Indian values.

This release not only marks a literary achievement but also celebrates India’s cultural resurgence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Attendees can expect a gathering of eminent intellectuals, scholars, cultural custodians, and spiritual leaders—all uniting in appreciation of a leader whose words have often echoed the pulse of Indian heritage on global platforms.

As anticipation builds for the event, the book promises to inspire readers across the spectrum—from students and academicians to spiritual seekers and cultural enthusiasts—reaffirming the importance of tradition in the ever-evolving narrative of modern India.