Left Menu

Rahul Gupta: Steering Hingoli to New Heights

Rahul Gupta, a 2017 batch IAS officer, has assumed the role of Collector for Hingoli district in Maharashtra. Previously, he held key positions in the electricity distribution sector and district administration. Gupta is focused on effective implementation of government schemes to advance the district's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:50 IST
Rahul Gupta: Steering Hingoli to New Heights
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gupta, a distinguished 2017 batch IAS officer, has taken on the pivotal role of Collector for Maharashtra's Hingoli district, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. Known for his previous tenure as Joint Managing Director at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Gupta is committed to transformative leadership.

His past experience includes serving as the assistant collector in Gadchiroli and Chief Executive Officer of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, demonstrating his capability in public administration. As Collector, Gupta emphasized his commitment to effectively implementing government schemes, a strategy he believes will elevate Hingoli's development trajectory.

Addressing the media, Gupta articulated his vision for the district, underscoring the importance of accelerating progress through strategic government initiatives. His appointment signals a promising era of growth and innovation for Hingoli, as local governance under his leadership seeks to harness its full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025