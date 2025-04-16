Rahul Gupta: Steering Hingoli to New Heights

Rahul Gupta, a distinguished 2017 batch IAS officer, has taken on the pivotal role of Collector for Maharashtra's Hingoli district, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. Known for his previous tenure as Joint Managing Director at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Gupta is committed to transformative leadership.

His past experience includes serving as the assistant collector in Gadchiroli and Chief Executive Officer of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, demonstrating his capability in public administration. As Collector, Gupta emphasized his commitment to effectively implementing government schemes, a strategy he believes will elevate Hingoli's development trajectory.

Addressing the media, Gupta articulated his vision for the district, underscoring the importance of accelerating progress through strategic government initiatives. His appointment signals a promising era of growth and innovation for Hingoli, as local governance under his leadership seeks to harness its full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)