Rahul Gupta: Steering Hingoli to New Heights
Rahul Gupta, a 2017 batch IAS officer, has assumed the role of Collector for Hingoli district in Maharashtra. Previously, he held key positions in the electricity distribution sector and district administration. Gupta is focused on effective implementation of government schemes to advance the district's progress.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gupta, a distinguished 2017 batch IAS officer, has taken on the pivotal role of Collector for Maharashtra's Hingoli district, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. Known for his previous tenure as Joint Managing Director at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Gupta is committed to transformative leadership.
His past experience includes serving as the assistant collector in Gadchiroli and Chief Executive Officer of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, demonstrating his capability in public administration. As Collector, Gupta emphasized his commitment to effectively implementing government schemes, a strategy he believes will elevate Hingoli's development trajectory.
Addressing the media, Gupta articulated his vision for the district, underscoring the importance of accelerating progress through strategic government initiatives. His appointment signals a promising era of growth and innovation for Hingoli, as local governance under his leadership seeks to harness its full potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extortion Scandal: Former IAS Officer Under Scrutiny
President Murmu Inspires New IAS Officers to Lead with Integrity
Suspended IAS Officer N Prasanth Challenges Chief Secretary's Decision on Hearing Transparency
Kerala's Alleged Misrepresentation of Central Government Schemes
Nagaland SIT Probes IAS Officer for Harassment Allegations