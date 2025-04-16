Left Menu

Dhaba Owner Fatally Shot in Pataudi Amid Ongoing Rivalry

A 37-year-old dhaba owner named Deepender was shot dead in Pataudi due to an old rivalry. The incident involved five accused, leading to a police investigation and community protests demanding immediate arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dhaba owner was shot dead in Pataudi over an old feud, police said. This dreadful incident occurred on Tuesday night. Deepender, the 37-year-old victim, was killed while at his dhaba.

Authorities have booked five individuals in connection with the crime. Among those accused are Ritik, Amit, Rohit, Jai Bhagwan, and Vikas, with ties to the Jatoli village.

The tragic event spurred protests by the victim's family and local villagers, who demanded immediate arrests. The police responded swiftly to calm the crowd and reopen the affected road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

