Political Turmoil: Waqf Act Dispute in Munambam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday of deceiving Munambam residents by presenting the Waqf Act as a solution to their ongoing land ownership disputes. Vijayan's comments followed a media briefing by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who acknowledged that the Act holds no retrospective legal remedy.
Vijayan criticized the BJP for attempting to politicize the Waqf Act issue under the Sangh Parivar's agenda, aiming for political gains. The Chief Minister pointed out that even local organizers of the protests were surprised by Rijiju's admission that the Waqf Act would not resolve their problems. Church spokesman Father Antony Vadekkekara expressed disappointment at the legal dead-end.
Union Minister Rijiju promised support for the legal battles of the affected residents. Meanwhile, Vijayan accused both the BJP and the Congress-allied Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of misleading the public on the Waqf Act, with ongoing protests reflecting discontent over alleged unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board.
