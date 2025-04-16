Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Waqf Act Dispute in Munambam

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused BJP of misleading Munambam residents by projecting the Waqf Act as a land ownership solution. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified the Act offers no legal remedy. Church leaders criticized the political deception, while legal action remains the residents' only recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:49 IST
Political Turmoil: Waqf Act Dispute in Munambam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday of deceiving Munambam residents by presenting the Waqf Act as a solution to their ongoing land ownership disputes. Vijayan's comments followed a media briefing by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who acknowledged that the Act holds no retrospective legal remedy.

Vijayan criticized the BJP for attempting to politicize the Waqf Act issue under the Sangh Parivar's agenda, aiming for political gains. The Chief Minister pointed out that even local organizers of the protests were surprised by Rijiju's admission that the Waqf Act would not resolve their problems. Church spokesman Father Antony Vadekkekara expressed disappointment at the legal dead-end.

Union Minister Rijiju promised support for the legal battles of the affected residents. Meanwhile, Vijayan accused both the BJP and the Congress-allied Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of misleading the public on the Waqf Act, with ongoing protests reflecting discontent over alleged unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025