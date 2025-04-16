Catastrophic Crisis in Sudan: Thousands Flee Violence as Hunger and Disease Spread in Tawila

In a rapidly escalating humanitarian disaster, thousands of families have arrived in the town of Tawila, North Darfur, after enduring harrowing journeys of up to 70 kilometers on foot. Fleeing violent attacks in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps of Zamzam and Abu Shouk, they arrive injured, exhausted, and without basic necessities such as food, water, or shelter.

The mass exodus, triggered by a new wave of violence that claimed the lives of over 300 people – including more than 20 children – has led to the displacement of nearly 70,000 families. More than half of those displaced are children, many of whom are now suffering from extreme malnutrition and psychological trauma after witnessing or surviving brutal violence.

Living on the Edge: A Famine Within a Siege

Zamzam, the largest IDP camp in Sudan, has been under siege for almost eight months, cutting off critical supplies of food and essential services. Even before the recent attacks, residents were living in famine-like conditions. Many of the new arrivals in Tawila are visibly emaciated, with children showing signs of acute malnutrition and dehydration.

The situation is dire. Families are sheltering in overcrowded schools, public buildings, or in open areas under the scorching sun, with daytime temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95°F). Without shelter or basic sanitation, the displaced population faces a looming risk of outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Save the Children Responds Amid Limited Resources

Save the Children teams on the ground in Tawila report a desperate need for immediate humanitarian assistance. Emergency relief efforts are underway, including the distribution of essential household supplies, blankets, and therapeutic food for malnourished children. However, with health facilities overwhelmed and medical supplies running dangerously low, the existing infrastructure is unable to meet the soaring needs.

“There is dire need for urgent food distributions, including ready-to-eat meals and nutritional support to curb malnutrition. Provision of shelter and non-food items is paramount,” said Francesco Lanino, Deputy Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan. “Health services were already stretched before this influx. Now, they are on the brink of collapse.”

Save the Children is calling for the establishment of mobile health clinics to provide essential medical care, including maternal and child health services. There is an acute shortage of essential medicines, first aid supplies, and clean water. The organization is also advocating for the construction of emergency latrines and the provision of hygiene kits to prevent the spread of disease.

The Mental Toll: A Generation in Trauma

Alongside the physical toll, the psychological impact on displaced children is severe. Many have been separated from their families in the chaos, with numerous cases of children arriving alone or in shock after witnessing horrific violence. There is an urgent need for mental health and psychosocial support services, particularly for children and their caregivers.

“These children are carrying invisible wounds that will not heal easily,” said Lanino. “Without immediate support, we risk losing an entire generation to trauma.”

Call for Global Action: Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access Needed Now

Save the Children is urgently appealing to the international community to take immediate and meaningful political action. The organization is calling for:

An immediate and sustained ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

Unhindered humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas.

Increased funding and logistical support for emergency relief operations.

Long-term commitment to a comprehensive and lasting peace process in Sudan.

“This is yet another disaster for families who have already endured two years of relentless conflict,” Lanino added. “Sudan is now home to the world’s largest displacement crisis. The international community must not look away.”

Decades of Service, Unyielding Commitment

Save the Children has been operating in Sudan since 1983, delivering critical programming for children and families affected by war, displacement, extreme poverty, and hunger. Today, the organization is scaling up its response to meet the urgent needs of displaced families in Tawila and beyond, including distributing medical supplies, hygiene materials, and therapeutic food to vulnerable children.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Save the Children reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the rights and lives of Sudan’s children. But it cannot do so alone. The time for global solidarity and action is now.