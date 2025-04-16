Supreme Court Intervenes to Preserve Telangana's Green Heritage

The Supreme Court has intervened decisively to address environmental concerns regarding the felling of trees on land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad in Telangana. This significant move comes amid fierce opposition protests and widespread student unrest, as the authorities had embarked on developmental activities without prior clearance.

The apex court's directive for the 'restoration of the forest' and safeguarding of wildlife has been lauded by opposition parties, BRS and BJP, both of whom have criticized the state's Congress government. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and BJP's G Kishan Reddy have expressed hope that the government will heed the court's directive to prevent further ecological damage.

Students at UoH have also welcomed the court's decision, viewing it as a victory for ecological integrity and community action against environmental degradation. The court has given the Telangana government four weeks to respond with a plan for ecological restoration, pending which tree felling is strictly prohibited.

