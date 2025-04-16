Madras High Court Takes Bold Step to Ban Plastic in Western Ghats

The Madras High Court has banned 28 types of plastic items, including pet bottles, in a move to safeguard the Western Ghats.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chackravarthy, issued interim orders following petitions. The court mandated that the Tamil Nadu government enforce a rule via the Motor Vehicles Act disallowing the transport or distribution of banned plastics in the Western Ghats region, which covers the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Any vehicle breaching these conditions will be detained, with further action to follow.

Businesses must transfer food-consumables from non-biodegradable to biodegradable packaging. Local authorities are advised to offer free paper covers, reimbursed from Green Funds, and provide all kinds of biodegradable materials. Furthermore, authorities, including district collectors, are instructed to ensure drinking water availability through various means like ATMs and RO plants. They are required to submit a status report by June 6, 2025.

