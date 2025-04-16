Left Menu

Madras High Court Takes Bold Step to Ban Plastic in Western Ghats

The Madras High Court has prohibited 28 types of plastic items in the Western Ghats, including pet bottles. A division bench ordered the Tamil Nadu government to enforce this through the Motor Vehicles Act and encouraged the use of biodegradable alternatives. Compliance reports are due by June 6, 2025.

Updated: 16-04-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has banned 28 types of plastic items, including pet bottles, in a move to safeguard the Western Ghats.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chackravarthy, issued interim orders following petitions. The court mandated that the Tamil Nadu government enforce a rule via the Motor Vehicles Act disallowing the transport or distribution of banned plastics in the Western Ghats region, which covers the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Any vehicle breaching these conditions will be detained, with further action to follow.

Businesses must transfer food-consumables from non-biodegradable to biodegradable packaging. Local authorities are advised to offer free paper covers, reimbursed from Green Funds, and provide all kinds of biodegradable materials. Furthermore, authorities, including district collectors, are instructed to ensure drinking water availability through various means like ATMs and RO plants. They are required to submit a status report by June 6, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

