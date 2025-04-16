Left Menu

World Bank Chief Advocates for Trade Liberalization Amid Global Tensions

World Bank President Ajay Banga urged developing nations to reduce tariffs to foster trade and counter potential reciprocal import taxes. Highlighting the current global economic slowdown and trade tensions, he emphasized the importance of negotiation, regional integration, and reforms to spur investment and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:50 IST
World Bank Chief Advocates for Trade Liberalization Amid Global Tensions
Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, has called on developing countries to consider reducing their trade tariffs, arguing that this could counter the risk of reciprocal import taxes and enhance competitiveness. Speaking to reporters, Banga highlighted that many lower-income nations maintain tariffs higher than those of advanced economies, suggesting that liberalizing trade could open markets and fuel economic growth.

The global economic environment remains in flux, with uncertainties exacerbated by recent U.S. tariffs and retaliatory actions from China and other nations. Banga noted the considerable impact on countries varies and anticipates global growth to slow. The World Bank has already projected flat global economic growth of 2.7% through 2025 and 2026, signaling one of the weakest long-term outlooks in decades for developing economies.

Banga stressed the importance of negotiating and maintaining dialogue on trade issues, advocating for deeper regional integration among developing countries. He also responded to significant cuts in foreign aid by some governments, underscoring the importance of creating regulatory frameworks to attract private sector investment, which is crucial for addressing the employment gap faced by these countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025