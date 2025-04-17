Left Menu

Pentagon Leak Probe Expands: More Senior Aides Under Investigation

The Pentagon’s probe into leaks of classified data now includes two more aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Senior adviser Dan Caldwell, with aides Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll, have been put on leave. The investigation highlights the administration’s fierce stance against unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:46 IST
The Pentagon's ongoing investigation into the unauthorized leaks of sensitive information has broadened to involve two additional aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave, with Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll following suit. This development comes amid a wider crackdown on leaks by President Trump's administration, fervently supported by Hegseth at the Pentagon.

The investigation's expansion underscores the administration's determined approach to tackling breaches of national security protocols, as highlighted in a memorandum from Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper. The memo proposed further measures, potentially including polygraph tests to identify sources of unauthorized disclosures.

