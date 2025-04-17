Pentagon Leak Probe Expands: More Senior Aides Under Investigation

The Pentagon's ongoing investigation into the unauthorized leaks of sensitive information has broadened to involve two additional aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave, with Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll following suit. This development comes amid a wider crackdown on leaks by President Trump's administration, fervently supported by Hegseth at the Pentagon.

The investigation's expansion underscores the administration's determined approach to tackling breaches of national security protocols, as highlighted in a memorandum from Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper. The memo proposed further measures, potentially including polygraph tests to identify sources of unauthorized disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)