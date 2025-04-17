Bridging the Pacific: China and U.S. Set for New Trade Negotiations

In a recent statement, China's commerce ministry announced that it is actively engaging with U.S. counterparts to facilitate economic and trade discussions. The ministry emphasized the requirement for mutual respect in these talks.

Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian responded to the U.S. White House's remark, highlighting the importance of resolving trade issues via dialogue rather than accusations. This comes amid prolonged tension between both nations.

He Yongqian reiterated that the path forward should involve equal and fair discussions, urging the U.S to join efforts in paving a cooperative route to resolving trade disagreements.

