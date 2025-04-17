Left Menu

Bridging the Pacific: China and U.S. Set for New Trade Negotiations

China's commerce ministry confirms ongoing communication with the U.S. and openness for economic and trade talks, emphasizing mutual respect. Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian urges resolution through equal dialogue, addressing the White House statement that challenges China for progress in trade discussions.

  • China

In a recent statement, China's commerce ministry announced that it is actively engaging with U.S. counterparts to facilitate economic and trade discussions. The ministry emphasized the requirement for mutual respect in these talks.

Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian responded to the U.S. White House's remark, highlighting the importance of resolving trade issues via dialogue rather than accusations. This comes amid prolonged tension between both nations.

He Yongqian reiterated that the path forward should involve equal and fair discussions, urging the U.S to join efforts in paving a cooperative route to resolving trade disagreements.

