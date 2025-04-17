Left Menu

Cambodia's Compliance with the One China Principle Garners Praise

China praises Cambodia for adhering to the 'one China principle' following the deportation of Taiwanese citizens. The individuals were allegedly involved in telecom fraud and deported to China. Beijing emphasizes further cooperation with Cambodia to combat online gambling and electronic fraud.

Updated: 17-04-2025 13:18 IST
China has praised Cambodia for its adherence to the 'one China principle' following the deportation of Taiwanese citizens to China earlier this week. The Chinese foreign ministry expressed appreciation for Cambodia's actions, as stated by spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press conference.

While Lin Jian did not specify the citizenship of those deported, Cambodia's actions involved sending an unspecified number of Taiwanese citizens back to China. They were reportedly arrested for their involvement in telecom fraud activities, according to the Taiwanese foreign ministry.

China plans to further strengthen its law enforcement cooperation with Cambodia to curb online gambling and electronic fraud, Lin Jian added. Meanwhile, the Chinese government continues to assert its claim over Taiwan as an 'inalienable' part of China, a contention strongly rejected by the Taiwanese government.

