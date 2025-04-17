Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds INX Media Case Timeline Amid Chidambaram Pleas

The Delhi High Court declined to expedite the hearing of pleas by Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The court upheld the set date for hearing, despite requests to defer framing of charges due to ongoing investigations by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:34 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds INX Media Case Timeline Amid Chidambaram Pleas
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has maintained its schedule to hear pleas from Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, declining to advance the April 28 hearing date in the INX Media case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja highlighted that parties might approach the trial court to postpone its April 22 session. The plea aims to defer arguments on framing charges, citing an ongoing investigation.

The CBI argues sufficient evidence for proceeding with charges, asserting that pending investigations should not delay the process. The case concerns alleged irregularities involving foreign investments during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025