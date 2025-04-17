Delhi High Court Upholds INX Media Case Timeline Amid Chidambaram Pleas

The Delhi High Court has maintained its schedule to hear pleas from Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, declining to advance the April 28 hearing date in the INX Media case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja highlighted that parties might approach the trial court to postpone its April 22 session. The plea aims to defer arguments on framing charges, citing an ongoing investigation.

The CBI argues sufficient evidence for proceeding with charges, asserting that pending investigations should not delay the process. The case concerns alleged irregularities involving foreign investments during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)