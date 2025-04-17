Bombay High Court Extends Tenure of Special NIA Judge in High-Profile Malegaon Case

The Bombay High Court has granted an extension to special NIA judge A K Lahoti's tenure until August 31, allowing him to continue presiding over the 2008 Malegaon blast trial.

Originally, Lahoti was slated for transfer to Nashik as per the annual judiciary reshuffle list, but the order was put on hold to enable Lahoti to finalize the ongoing case, which is in its closing phase.

The explosion in Malegaon in 2008 resulted in six fatalities and over 100 injuries. Prominent figures like BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are among those being tried for their alleged involvement, with prosecution under UAPA and IPC regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)