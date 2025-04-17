Bombay High Court Extends Tenure of Special NIA Judge in High-Profile Malegaon Case
The Bombay High Court has extended the tenure of special NIA judge A K Lahoti until August 31. Lahoti was originally set to be transferred to Nashik. He is handling the 2008 Malegaon blast trial, which is nearing its conclusion. Six people died in the explosion, with several accused, including BJP leader Pragya Thakur, facing charges.
Originally, Lahoti was slated for transfer to Nashik as per the annual judiciary reshuffle list, but the order was put on hold to enable Lahoti to finalize the ongoing case, which is in its closing phase.
The explosion in Malegaon in 2008 resulted in six fatalities and over 100 injuries. Prominent figures like BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are among those being tried for their alleged involvement, with prosecution under UAPA and IPC regulations.
