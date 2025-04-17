Amit Shah Honours CRPF at Neemuch Parade, Vows End to Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today addressed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Day Parade at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Director General of CRPF, alongside senior government and paramilitary officials. The event paid tribute to the CRPF's unwavering commitment to national security and celebrated its illustrious legacy.

Honouring the Ultimate Sacrifice

In a deeply moving address, Shri Amit Shah paid homage to the 2,264 CRPF personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, safeguarding the unity and integrity of India. “Their supreme sacrifice is the foundation on which our nation marches ahead confidently towards becoming a global leader by 2047,” said Shah. “Their names will be etched in golden letters in the centenary saga of India’s independence.”

He underscored how the presence of CRPF personnel in areas of unrest gives citizens assurance and fosters national resilience. He added that the bravery of the CRPF will continue to inspire generations to come.

Foundation Day Celebrations Across the Nation

Highlighting a key policy shift made after the Modi Government's second term began in 2019, Shah explained that each paramilitary force now celebrates its Foundation Day in different regions to foster nationwide inclusiveness. Following this initiative, Neemuch, the birthplace of CRPF, was selected for this year’s parade—a tribute to its origins and deep-rooted connection with the force.

CRPF’s Historical and Strategic Role

Tracing the evolution of CRPF, Shah recalled its establishment in 1939 as the Crown Representative Police and its transformation into the current force under the guidance of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. From guarding the frontlines to internal security, CRPF has grown into the world’s largest paramilitary force, with nearly 3 lakh personnel deployed across 248 battalions, 4 zonal HQs, 21 sector HQs, 17 ranges, 2 operational sector HQs, and 39 administrative ranges.

Shah recalled the force’s notable sacrifices—from resisting Chinese aggression in Hot Spring, Ladakh in 1959, commemorated annually as Police Smriti Diwas, to heroic counter-terrorism actions such as defending the Indian Parliament in 2001 and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in 2005.

Naxalism on the Verge of Eradication

One of the most powerful commitments in Shah’s speech was the government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. “Those who once dreamed of a red corridor from Pashupatinath to Tirupati are now confined to just four districts,” said Shah, attributing the turnaround primarily to the relentless efforts of CRPF’s elite Cobra Battalions. Over the last five years, more than 400 Forward Operating Bases have been established in Naxal-hit regions, resulting in a 70% drop in Naxal violence over the last decade.

Role in Peace and Global Missions

Whether maintaining peace post-Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir or ensuring incident-free elections, Shah applauded the CRPF’s operational excellence. Notably, during the first Assembly elections after Article 370 was repealed, there were no incidents of booth capturing or bullet fired—an accomplishment that Shah termed a "historic milestone."

CRPF’s commitment goes beyond national boundaries. The force has played a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping missions in Sri Lanka, Haiti, Kosovo, and Liberia—projecting India’s soft power through disciplined peace operations.

Medals, Recognition, and Cultural Participation

The CRPF holds the distinction of receiving 2,708 medals, the highest among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Its role in ensuring security during major religious events like Amarnath Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi, Ramjanmabhoomi, Krishna Janmabhoomi, and the Maha Kumbh was also lauded.

The CRPF’s involvement in nation-building initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Har Ghar Tiranga, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam environmental campaign demonstrates its commitment beyond the battlefield. As part of an ambitious green initiative, over 6 crore saplings have been planted by CAPFs, starting with the first sapling by Amit Shah at the CRPF Group Centre in Gurugram and marking milestones at Nanded and Uttar Pradesh camps.

Welfare Measures for CRPF Personnel

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of security personnel, Shah outlined several reforms and benefits rolled out for CRPF members and their families:

Ayushman CAPF Scheme : Over 42 lakh cards distributed, giving access to a vast network of hospitals.

Housing Initiatives : The CAPF e-Housing Portal has enabled allocation of over 1 lakh houses , and the housing satisfaction rate has increased by 9.5%.

Women Empowerment : 124 women barracks approved , with 109 already built and 450 more planned .

Scholarships and Allowances : Enhanced education support through the PM Scholarship Scheme , a scientific revision of central ex-gratia, and a 50% hike in disability ex-gratia .

CPWS (Central Police Welfare Stores) : With 119 master stores and 1,794 sub-stores, these outlets have become more accessible and people-friendly.

Air Courier Services: Now operational in seven remote zones to facilitate transport and connectivity for CAPF personnel.

A Force with a Golden Legacy

In closing, Shri Amit Shah expressed deep confidence in CRPF’s pivotal role in achieving India’s internal security goals and realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. “The CRPF is not just a force—it is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, discipline, and the indomitable spirit of India,” he declared.

The Neemuch parade not only honored the CRPF’s legacy but also reemphasized the nation’s trust in the force’s capabilities to lead the fight against all internal threats while continuing to be the bedrock of India’s internal security framework.