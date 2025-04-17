High Court Summons Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Election Dispute

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a poll petition challenging his 2024 electoral win from Nagpur South West. The petition was filed by Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe of Congress, who was defeated by a considerable margin of 39,710 votes.

Gudadhe alleges procedural lapses and corrupt practices during the election, asking the court to declare Fadnavis' win 'null and void.' Justice Pravin Patil has required Fadnavis to respond to the summons by May 8, as confirmed by Gudadhe's lawyer, Pavan Dahat.

Gudadhe's legal representatives argue that multiple mandatory provisions were overlooked during the November election last year, which saw Mahayuti winning dominant control of the assembly. The court also issued similar summons to BJP MLA Mohan Mate and Kirtikumar Bhangdia regarding related election disputes.

