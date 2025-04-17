RAF Urges Safe Driving Amid Soaring Easter Deaths and R45.6 Billion Payouts

As South Africa reflects on a tragic spike in Easter weekend road fatalities, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has issued a heartfelt plea to road users to adopt responsible driving behavior. This comes amid revelations that the RAF paid out a staggering R45.6 billion in claims during the 2023-2024 financial year—underscoring the devastating economic and emotional impact of road crashes on individuals, families, and the state.

A Heavy Financial and Human Toll

According to the RAF, claims settled over the last year included:

R21.6 billion for loss of earnings

R12.7 billion for general damages

R2.6 billion for loss of support

R1.7 billion for medical compensation

R47 million for funeral expenses

These figures reflect not just the financial toll, but the human cost of thousands of lives lost or forever altered due to road accidents.

Alarming Easter Fatality Figures

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo sounded the alarm on Wednesday, pointing to a worrying upward trend in Easter weekend road deaths. The 2024 Easter weekend saw 335 fatalities—the highest since 2019 and a sharp increase from 252 deaths recorded during the 2023 Easter period.

Between 2019 and 2024, a total of 1,325 fatalities were recorded over Easter weekends alone.

“This calls for an immediate change of attitude by all road users,” said Letsoalo. “Reckless driving, pedestrian negligence, and poor vehicle maintenance remain major contributors to road crashes. These are all factors that we can do something about as individual road users.”

The Causes Behind the Crashes

A detailed analysis of road accidents during Easter holidays over the past five years identified three key categories of contributing factors:

Human Error : Speeding, jaywalking, and hit-and-run incidents were major contributors.

Vehicle-Related Factors : Tyre bursts, brake failures, and smooth (worn-out) tyres significantly increased the risk of fatal crashes.

Environmental Factors: Poor visibility, sharp bends, stray animals on roads, and road surface defects all created hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The RAF stressed that road fatalities are preventable, and changing behaviors such as reducing speed, ensuring roadworthiness of vehicles, and increasing pedestrian awareness can make a life-saving difference.

Community-Based Safety Campaigns

In the first quarter of 2025, the RAF intensified its efforts to improve road safety by launching a series of nationwide campaigns. These included:

Radio and community outreach programs

Soccer event road safety awareness

School-based activations and scholar patrol support

Distribution of scholar patrol uniforms

Cyclist safety initiatives

Defensive Driver Workshops

Spraying reflective paint on livestock in rural areas

Adult-assisted crossings for schoolchildren

Clearing overgrown vegetation on sidewalks in high-risk zones

These initiatives aim to reach South Africans across urban and rural areas, educating both drivers and pedestrians on the importance of vigilance and responsibility on the roads.

A Plea for a Fatality-Free Easter

“Arrivals at unintended destinations should never happen,” Letsoalo said, urging drivers to consider the value of life—both theirs and others’. He encouraged South Africans to make a personal pledge to themselves and their loved ones to stay safe on the roads.

With the Easter period often marked by long-distance travel, family visits, and religious pilgrimages, the RAF is hoping that enhanced awareness and more responsible behavior will lead to a dramatic drop in road deaths in years to come.

Contacting the RAF

For those affected by motor vehicle accidents, the RAF provides multiple channels of support and assistance:

Call Centre : 087 820 1 111 (Monday–Friday, 07h45 to 16h00)

WhatsApp : 071 605 4707

SMS : 44930

Email : contactcentre@raf.co.za

Website: www.raf.co.za

Additionally, RAF offices across the country remain available to assist claimants in person.

Road Safety Starts With You

The RAF continues to emphasize that while they are here to support victims, the goal is to prevent accidents altogether. By driving responsibly, maintaining vehicles, and staying alert to environmental and human risk factors, South Africans can collectively reduce road trauma and save lives.

The cost of inaction is measured not only in billions of rands but in broken families, lost potential, and unnecessary grief.