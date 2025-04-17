KZN Municipalities Get R317M Boost for Water Infrastructure Projects

KwaZulu-Natal’s water infrastructure is set to receive a significant upgrade following the Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) decision to allocate an additional R317 million in grants to municipalities across the province. The funds, which will be distributed through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) and the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), aim to enhance water delivery systems and expand access to clean, reliable water, especially in underserved rural areas.

The announcement was warmly welcomed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who commended the DWS for recognizing the province’s pressing water needs and the efficient use of prior allocations by local municipalities.

“These additional funds demonstrate a vote of confidence in the province’s municipalities that have shown commitment and diligence in utilizing previous water infrastructure grants. This investment will significantly enhance our efforts to improve the quality of life for many residents, particularly in rural communities that continue to face challenges with access to clean water,” Buthelezi said.

Breakdown of Allocations:

Under the WSIG, the following municipalities have received additional funding to support their local water service delivery projects:

Ugu District Municipality – R15 million

Newcastle Local Municipality – R15 million

Amajuba District Municipality – R15 million

Zululand District Municipality – R55.434 million

In a further boost, the Zululand District Municipality has been allocated a significant R217.247 million under the RBIG, earmarked for large-scale bulk infrastructure that will facilitate water distribution to numerous smaller communities and settlements within the district.

Expanding Access in Rural Areas

The funding comes at a critical time, as many areas in KwaZulu-Natal continue to experience water shortages due to aging infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and climate-related challenges such as droughts. These grants are part of the national government’s broader plan to enhance basic service delivery and ensure the realization of the constitutional right to access clean water.

The MEC emphasized that these investments are not just about pipes and reservoirs, but about dignity and public health. “Water is life. This additional R317 million will go a long way in ensuring that more households, schools, clinics, and businesses have access to this essential resource,” Buthelezi stated.

Accountability and Oversight

Buthelezi also assured the public that his department, in collaboration with the Department of Water and Sanitation, will closely monitor the implementation of these projects to ensure that the funds are used efficiently and transparently.

“We are committed to ensuring that every rand allocated delivers tangible results. Community involvement and oversight mechanisms will also be strengthened to ensure that projects are completed on time and meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The Department of Water and Sanitation has made it clear that municipalities that demonstrate effective use of funds and timely implementation of projects will continue to be prioritized in future allocations. This approach not only rewards good governance but also encourages a culture of accountability and performance in local government.

With this substantial financial injection, KwaZulu-Natal is poised to make meaningful progress in addressing water delivery challenges and improving the quality of life for thousands of its residents.