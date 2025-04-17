Supreme Court Halts Waqf Law Amendments, Receives Applause from Secular Parties

The Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the denotification of waqf properties, preserving the status quo under the 1995 Waqf Act until May 5. This interim order is a response to the ongoing legal challenge against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which has drawn criticism for allegedly undermining constitutional principles.

Political leaders from the CPI(M), Congress, and the IUML have lauded the court's decision, viewing it as a safeguard for secularism in the country. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed relief, noting that this intervention challenges the Centre's efforts to amend the law unilaterally.

Congress leader K C Venugopal highlighted that the Supreme Court's intervention underscores the validity of concerns raised in Parliament about constitutional violations. With the court set to review the Centre's response by May 5, the legal battle over the Waqf Act's amendments continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)