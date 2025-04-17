Left Menu

Telangana Leads Digital Policing with T-SHIELD Cybersecurity Lab

Telangana launches T-SHIELD, a pioneering cybersecurity lab for police, inaugurated by key figures, to advance digital policing and cyber defense. Developed by Skillvedha Innovations, the facility offers cutting-edge training and tools, aiming to enhance readiness against cyber threats while fostering a culture of innovation and awareness.

Updated: 17-04-2025 17:33 IST
Telangana has unveiled T-SHIELD, a groundbreaking cybersecurity hardware lab, marking a significant advancement in digital policing within the state. This facility, the first of its kind in Telangana, was inaugurated by Sri V. V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, on April 15, 2025, at the Police Training College in Medchal.

Developed by Skillvedha Innovations, T-SHIELD aims to empower the police force with real-time cyber defense training and hardware forensics capabilities. The lab's innovative approach underscores the urgent need for law enforcement to stay ahead of cyber threats, as emphasized by police officials at the launch.

Skillvedha's founders, Mr. Sandeep Avutapalli and Mr. Dhanush Kumar, highlight this project as a major milestone reflecting their commitment to integrating advanced technical education into public safety domains. T-SHIELD is set to facilitate ongoing professional development and foster a proactive approach to combating cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

