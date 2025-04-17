Tribal Families in Jharkhand Seek Justice Against Village Head

In a significant move, 118 tribal families from Dumaria block in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district have formally submitted a memorandum to local authorities, alleging serious grievances against the gram pradhan (village head).

According to their complaint, the families have been ostracized from community events and restricted from accessing the village water body, reportedly under the directives of the gram pradhan and his associates.

Responding to the tumult, Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mitta has pledged prompt action upon further investigation. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato has also reached out, urging a swift administrative resolution to this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)