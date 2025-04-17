Tragic End in Village Dispute: Woman Loses Life in Mediation Attempt

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Malwanti Devi, was fatally injured in a domestic altercation in Nigai village on Thursday. She was attempting to mediate a dispute between her brother-in-law Sunil and his wife over the sale of mahua.

During the dispute, Sunil allegedly struck Malwanti Devi on the head with a stick, resulting in a severe injury. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead, according to Circle Officer Harsh Pandey.

A case has been registered against Sunil following a complaint by the victim's family. Police are actively seeking to apprehend him, as stated in their report.

