Tragic End in Village Dispute: Woman Loses Life in Mediation Attempt
A 45-year-old woman, Malwanti Devi, was killed by a blow to the head while mediating a domestic dispute between her brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Nigai village. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Police are pursuing the accused, who faces charges under relevant sections of the law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:21 IST
- India
A 45-year-old woman, identified as Malwanti Devi, was fatally injured in a domestic altercation in Nigai village on Thursday. She was attempting to mediate a dispute between her brother-in-law Sunil and his wife over the sale of mahua.
During the dispute, Sunil allegedly struck Malwanti Devi on the head with a stick, resulting in a severe injury. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead, according to Circle Officer Harsh Pandey.
A case has been registered against Sunil following a complaint by the victim's family. Police are actively seeking to apprehend him, as stated in their report.
