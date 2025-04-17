Left Menu

Justice Served: Security Guard Sentenced for Heinous Crime

A private security guard was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the repeated rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The court emphasized the importance of an adequate sentence to maintain confidence in the justice system and awarded compensation for the girl's rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:15 IST
Justice Served: Security Guard Sentenced for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a private security guard to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The judgment underscores the importance of imposing fitting punishments to uphold the integrity of the justice system.

The convict, a 32-year-old man, was earlier found guilty of the heinous crime under sections related to rape and aggravated sexual assault as per the POCSO Act. In addressing the court, Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya vehemently argued against offering any clemency to the perpetrator, given his despicable actions.

The presiding judge highlighted a precedent set by the Supreme Court, stressing that lenience in such cases could erode public confidence in legal processes. The court also sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to aid in the victim's rehabilitation, balancing justice with the need for societal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025