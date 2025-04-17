Justice Served: Security Guard Sentenced for Heinous Crime

A local court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a private security guard to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The judgment underscores the importance of imposing fitting punishments to uphold the integrity of the justice system.

The convict, a 32-year-old man, was earlier found guilty of the heinous crime under sections related to rape and aggravated sexual assault as per the POCSO Act. In addressing the court, Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya vehemently argued against offering any clemency to the perpetrator, given his despicable actions.

The presiding judge highlighted a precedent set by the Supreme Court, stressing that lenience in such cases could erode public confidence in legal processes. The court also sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to aid in the victim's rehabilitation, balancing justice with the need for societal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)