Congress Slams Waqf Amendment Act: A Constitutional Crisis

The Congress party on Thursday launched a vehement criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as both legally and morally flawed. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserted that the legislation undermines the very essence of the Constitution, attacking minority rights under the pretense of reform.

During a press conference, Singhvi, flanked by the Congress' minorities department head Imran Pratapgarhi, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to entertain discussions on the matter. Singhvi described the law as a strategic and constitutionally questionable move to control religious autonomy via state-administered protocols.

Singhvi emphasized that this legislation represents a broader ideological attack, not merely an administrative measure. He warned that while today it targets the Waqf, in the future, any religious institution or individual rights could face similar threats if left unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)