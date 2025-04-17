Left Menu

Congress Slams Waqf Amendment Act: A Constitutional Crisis

The Congress criticizes the Waqf Amendment Act, deeming it constitutionally and morally flawed while alleging it undermines minority rights. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserts the legislation is a veiled attempt at control under the guise of reform, promising to oppose it as an affront to constitutional freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:33 IST
Congress Slams Waqf Amendment Act: A Constitutional Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Thursday launched a vehement criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as both legally and morally flawed. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserted that the legislation undermines the very essence of the Constitution, attacking minority rights under the pretense of reform.

During a press conference, Singhvi, flanked by the Congress' minorities department head Imran Pratapgarhi, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to entertain discussions on the matter. Singhvi described the law as a strategic and constitutionally questionable move to control religious autonomy via state-administered protocols.

Singhvi emphasized that this legislation represents a broader ideological attack, not merely an administrative measure. He warned that while today it targets the Waqf, in the future, any religious institution or individual rights could face similar threats if left unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025