Congress Slams Waqf Amendment Act: A Constitutional Crisis
The Congress criticizes the Waqf Amendment Act, deeming it constitutionally and morally flawed while alleging it undermines minority rights. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserts the legislation is a veiled attempt at control under the guise of reform, promising to oppose it as an affront to constitutional freedoms.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Thursday launched a vehement criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as both legally and morally flawed. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserted that the legislation undermines the very essence of the Constitution, attacking minority rights under the pretense of reform.
During a press conference, Singhvi, flanked by the Congress' minorities department head Imran Pratapgarhi, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to entertain discussions on the matter. Singhvi described the law as a strategic and constitutionally questionable move to control religious autonomy via state-administered protocols.
Singhvi emphasized that this legislation represents a broader ideological attack, not merely an administrative measure. He warned that while today it targets the Waqf, in the future, any religious institution or individual rights could face similar threats if left unchecked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Showdown: Wisconsin's Supreme Court Battle
Susan Crawford Triumphs in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court: Susan Crawford Defeats Trump-Backed Schimel
Susan Crawford's Victory in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race: A Judicial Milestone Amid Political Turmoil
Historic Win: Susan Crawford Secures Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat