Parental Tragedy in Jalna: A Fateful Decision

In a disturbing revelation from Maharashtra's Jalna district, the police have uncovered the tragic murder of a one-month-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her own parents. The couple, arrested after confessing to the crime, reportedly acted due to their unwillingness to raise a second daughter.

The child's body was discovered in a well in Asarkheda village on April 12, prompting an exhaustive investigation led by the Superintendent of Police, Ajaykumar Bansal. Initial inquiries yielded no breakthroughs until dedicated efforts by ASHA and anganwadi workers, who meticulously recorded local births, helped narrow down suspects.

The investigation narrowed when Pooja Pawar, a resident of Wakhri Wadgaon Tanda village, was found to have given birth before the baby mysteriously disappeared. Key testimonies from community members and sustained interrogation led to her and her husband, Satish Pawar, admitting to the murder. They face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)