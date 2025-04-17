EU Greenlights Poland's Urgent Bird Flu Countermeasures
The European Commission has approved Poland's proposed measures to control the spread of bird flu after 79 outbreaks in 2025. The measures, including risk area expansion and additional disinfection, are set for immediate implementation and will be evaluated by the commission from April 22-24.
The European Commission has officially sanctioned a set of urgent measures proposed by Poland to tackle the burgeoning bird flu crisis. The Polish agriculture ministry confirmed on Thursday that these measures would be enacted immediately in response to the rising number of outbreaks.
Poland witnessed a sharp increase in Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases, rising from 50 in 2024 to 79 outbreaks in poultry by 2025. As discussions of emergency actions loomed, the Commission agreed to 13 measures, among them the expansion of at-risk areas, reduction in hen house density, and additional disinfection procedures.
The measures are specifically targeted at three regions most affected. The European Commission plans to assess the effectiveness of these measures from April 22-24. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment further but indicated that previous discussions with Poland were productive.
