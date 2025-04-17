Left Menu

Major Arrests in Bihar: Police Clamp Down on Crime

The Patna Police have arrested 237 individuals in a crackdown on wanted criminals across Bihar, including those involved in serious offenses like murder. Weapons and vehicles were seized during the operation, which targeted suspects linked to various criminal activities, including a recent high-profile abduction and murder case.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:17 IST
The Patna Police executed a significant operation, arresting 237 individuals as part of an intensified effort to apprehend 'wanted and absconding' criminals across Bihar, officials announced Thursday.

This extensive roundup occurred during a one-day operation on Wednesday, targeting those involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and assaults on police personnel, according to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar. The operation is expected to continue until the end of the week.

The police also confiscated arms, ammunition, and four vehicles from the individuals arrested. Among those detained is a suspect connected to the kidnapping and murder of a businessman from Pune, whose body was recently discovered in Bihar's Jehanabad district. To date, police have arrested 11 people related to this case.

