Justice Served: Bahraich Man Receives Life Sentence for Heinous Crimes

A 30-year-old man from Bahraich has been sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping four minor girls. The district court imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh. The convict became the first in the district to receive such a sentence for these types of cases.

A Bahraich court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment, coupled with an Rs 8 lakh fine, for the kidnapping and rape of four minor girls earlier this year, authorities announced on Thursday. The Additional District Government Advocate under the POCSO Act, Sant Pratap Singh, detailed the timeline of events beginning on the night of July 2-3 when a five-year-old girl was abducted from her village under Sujauli police jurisdiction while she was asleep.

The young victim was located the following day on July 3. In a disturbing pattern, similar cases were lodged for missing minor girls in the same vicinity, occurring on June 15, June 25, and June 28, Singh remarked. Due to the girls' young ages, between 5 and 8 years, gathering information from them proved challenging.

A comprehensive investigation was launched under Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari, following directives from Bahraich SP Ram Nayan Singh. Tiwari's inquiry uncovered uniform descriptions pointing to a singular perpetrator. This led to the arrest of a man identified by a notable tattoo, marking a rare legal verdict in the locality. On Wednesday, Additional District Judge Arbind Kumar Gautam decisively found the accused guilty across all cases, highlighting the landmark nature of this sentencing in Bahraich.

