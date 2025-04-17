Left Menu

Ukraine Accuses China of Supplying Arms to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged that China is supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, which could disrupt Kyiv-Beijing relations. Zelenskiy expressed concern over China's involvement, contradicting assurances from President Xi Jinping that China wouldn't supply arms to Moscow amid the ongoing conflict.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accused China of supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, potentially escalating tensions between Kyiv and Beijing. The revelation marks a significant development in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy alleged that Chinese representatives are involved in weapon production on Russian soil. While he did not specify whether the supplies included artillery systems or shells, the accusation is likely to further strain Ukraine's already tense relations with China.

This disclosure aligns with Ukraine's earlier calls for China to leverage its influence over Russia to promote peace. Zelenskiy expressed his disappointment, citing prior assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China would not engage in selling or supplying arms to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

