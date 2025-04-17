Ukraine Accuses China of Supplying Arms to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accused China of supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, potentially escalating tensions between Kyiv and Beijing. The revelation marks a significant development in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy alleged that Chinese representatives are involved in weapon production on Russian soil. While he did not specify whether the supplies included artillery systems or shells, the accusation is likely to further strain Ukraine's already tense relations with China.

This disclosure aligns with Ukraine's earlier calls for China to leverage its influence over Russia to promote peace. Zelenskiy expressed his disappointment, citing prior assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China would not engage in selling or supplying arms to Moscow.

