India Denounces Pakistan's Stance on Kashmir and Links to Terror

India firmly rejects Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's remarks about Kashmir being Pakistan's 'jugular vein,' emphasizing Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. Additionally, India rebuffs Pakistan's claims about Tahawwur Rana's nationality, urging Pakistan to address its role in global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has firmly denounced the assertion made by Pakistan's Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir, regarding Kashmir being Pakistan's 'jugular vein.' Addressing the media, India's External Affairs Ministry reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is legally part of India, with Pakistan's only connection being its illegal occupancy in certain areas.

In response to Pakistan's Foreign Office claiming that Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen, Indian officials dismissed this assertion, emphasizing that it does not absolve Pakistan from its responsibility in the 2008 attacks. Rana, who was extradited from the US in April, is now under Indian custody.

India has called upon Pakistan to confront its global image as a terrorism hub and take actionable steps against those responsible for the Mumbai attacks. Despite Pakistan's attempts to shift focus, India's stand remains resolute and clear on both terrorism and Kashmir issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

