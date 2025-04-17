Left Menu

Crisis at FSU: Active Shooter Incident Sparks Urgent Response

An active shooter was reported on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. A nearby hospital is treating those affected, but details remain scant. Police and emergency services responded, urging students and faculty to shelter in place and await further instructions as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:31 IST
Crisis at FSU: Active Shooter Incident Sparks Urgent Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is treating victims, though the number of individuals affected remains unconfirmed, according to spokesperson Sarah Cannon. The situation continues to develop.

Students and faculty are urged to remain sheltered, away from doors and windows, as police work to secure the area and further directives are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025