Crisis at FSU: Active Shooter Incident Sparks Urgent Response
An active shooter was reported on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. A nearby hospital is treating those affected, but details remain scant. Police and emergency services responded, urging students and faculty to shelter in place and await further instructions as the situation unfolds.
An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is treating victims, though the number of individuals affected remains unconfirmed, according to spokesperson Sarah Cannon. The situation continues to develop.
Students and faculty are urged to remain sheltered, away from doors and windows, as police work to secure the area and further directives are awaited.
