Crisis at FSU: Active Shooter Incident Sparks Urgent Response

An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is treating victims, though the number of individuals affected remains unconfirmed, according to spokesperson Sarah Cannon. The situation continues to develop.

Students and faculty are urged to remain sheltered, away from doors and windows, as police work to secure the area and further directives are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)