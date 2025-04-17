Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made stark allegations against China, claiming for the first time that Beijing is supplying arms and gunpowder to Moscow, reshaping its image of neutrality. The accusations were made at a press conference where Zelenskiy also mentioned intelligence reports indicating that China is producing weapons on Russian territory. He promised to release further details soon.

China, maintaining its stance of non-involvement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, has not yet responded publicly to these allegations, as the news broke late in Beijing. Previously, Chinese officials, including foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, have reiterated China's role as a mediator for peace. This new development could challenge these assertions and has already strained ties between China and Ukraine.

The situation is further complicated by the presence of Chinese nationals reportedly fighting for Russia. Zelenskiy noted that China is aware of their recruitment through social media, sparking questions about Beijing's indirect role. However, sources suggest these fighters act as mercenaries, disconnected from any direct government instructions, keeping China's official involvement ambiguous.

