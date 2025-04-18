Left Menu

Allegations Against Chinese Tech Firm for Aiding Houthi Attacks

The U.S. State Department accused China's Chang Guang Satellite Technology of supporting Iran-backed Houthi attacks on U.S. interests. The company allegedly provides satellite imagery to aid in targeting U.S. warships and international vessels in the Red Sea, a claim underscored by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has leveled serious allegations against a prominent Chinese company, Chang Guang Satellite Technology, for allegedly aiding Houthi fighters with military intelligence. According to the State Department, this firm is accused of directly supporting attacks against U.S. interests.

A recent report by the Financial Times, quoting U.S. officials, claims that the satellite company's services are utilized by the Houthi rebels, who receive imagery for targeting purposes. These images are reportedly used to identify and attack U.S. warships and other international vessels navigating the Red Sea.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the allegations, emphasizing Chang Guang's direct involvement with Iran-backed Houthi terrorists. The accusations highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions involving China, Iran, and U.S. interests in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

