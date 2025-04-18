Tragedy at Sea: Fisherman's Mysterious Death in Pakistani Jail

A tragic chapter unfolded as the mortal remains of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from Uttar Pradesh, are set to return to his village following his mysterious demise in a Pakistani prison. His death has raised concerns, with the family suspecting torture.

Bind, 49, hailed from Basiraha village in Jaunpur's Machhlishahr tehsil. He was arrested alongside three other fishermen in 2020 by the Pakistan Coast Guard on suspicions of illegally crossing international waters.

Upon receiving the body at the Wagah border, officials assured the family of state welfare support. Meanwhile, the community and political leaders urge the government to expedite aid and initiate an investigation into the alleged torture leading to his death.

