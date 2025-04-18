Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Fisherman's Mysterious Death in Pakistani Jail

The body of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from Uttar Pradesh, is set to arrive home after his mysterious death in a Pakistani jail. Arrested for alleged border crossing in 2020, Bind's family claims torture may have led to his demise. Officials promise welfare aid and highlight diplomatic efforts for justice.

Updated: 18-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic chapter unfolded as the mortal remains of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from Uttar Pradesh, are set to return to his village following his mysterious demise in a Pakistani prison. His death has raised concerns, with the family suspecting torture.

Bind, 49, hailed from Basiraha village in Jaunpur's Machhlishahr tehsil. He was arrested alongside three other fishermen in 2020 by the Pakistan Coast Guard on suspicions of illegally crossing international waters.

Upon receiving the body at the Wagah border, officials assured the family of state welfare support. Meanwhile, the community and political leaders urge the government to expedite aid and initiate an investigation into the alleged torture leading to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

