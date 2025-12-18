Left Menu

Brew of Discontent: Kolkata Aspirants Serve Protest with Tea and Snacks

In Kolkata, aggrieved School Service Commission job aspirants demonstrated carrying tea kettles and snacks, in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's suggestion of self-employment through selling these items. Protesters, including visually impaired individuals, voiced concerns over alleged corruption and systemic injustices in the recruitment process.

In an unusual form of protest, School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants in Kolkata took to the streets carrying tea kettles and packages of snacks, symbolically opposing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's suggestion to consider self-employment via selling tea and snacks.

Two separate marches highlighted grievances towards the recruitment process. The first saw visually impaired and differently-abled aspirants demonstrating near Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake, citing unfair deprivation of positions they once held and demanding a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The second march comprised SSC aspirants previously unemployed, walking from Sealdah to Dharmatala, airing frustrations against alleged systemic inequities. Protesters claimed injustices in the recruitment process, alleging corruption and demanding the creation of additional job vacancies to address the crisis.

