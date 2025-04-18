Dramatic Hijacking on Belizean Skies: U.S Citizen's Mid-Air Siege
A U.S. citizen hijacked a Tropic Air plane in Belize at knifepoint, injuring three passengers. The assailant, identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, demanded to leave the country. He was shot and killed by a passenger with a licensed firearm. The plane safely landed back in Belize.
In a harrowing incident, a U.S. citizen took a small Tropic Air plane hostage in Belize on Thursday, creating a mid-air drama that left three passengers injured. The incident ended when the hijacker was shot dead by an armed passenger, reports ABC News.
The hijacker, identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, demanded to be flown out of Belize and requested additional fuel. His plans were thwarted by a vigilant passenger who was carrying a licensed firearm and intervened decisively.
The plane, which had a total of 14 passengers, including another American, landed safely back in Belize after circling during the ordeal, nearly exhausting its fuel. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
