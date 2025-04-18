Tragedy Strikes at Florida State University: Gunman Opens Fire

A gunman opened fire at Florida State University on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and leaving at least five others wounded. Police confirmed that the 20-year-old shooter was the son of a sheriff's deputy, and the weapon used was a former service gun.

The victims who lost their lives were not students of the university, though the gunman is suspected to be a student, according to Police Chief Jason Trumbower. The incident sparked chaos on campus, with students and parents seeking refuge in a bowling alley and a freight elevator within the student union after gunfire erupted outdoors.

Authorities, including ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol vehicles, swiftly responded as Florida State University issued an active shooter alert. The panic prompted a lockdown across the campus, with students and faculty taking cover in classrooms and dorms until the threat was neutralized later in the day. The university promptly canceled all classes and events, urging caution while the crime scene remained active.

(With inputs from agencies.)