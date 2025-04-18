Supreme Court Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Challenge
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship, a key element of his immigration policy. The order challenges the constitutionality of citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, drawing criticism from various factions advocating for constitutional rights.
This contentious order, issued on Trump's first day back in office, faces extensive legal pushback. Plaintiffs, including Democratic state attorneys general and immigrant rights advocates, argue that it violates the 14th Amendment, enshrined in the Constitution since 1868, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.
This contentious order, issued on Trump's first day back in office, faces extensive legal pushback. Plaintiffs, including Democratic state attorneys general and immigrant rights advocates, argue that it violates the 14th Amendment, enshrined in the Constitution since 1868, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.
Despite Trump's confidence in prevailing, the decision to review this executive order by a 6-3 conservative-majority court has prompted a fierce legal and political debate over the scope and impact of universal injunctions used to block policy measures. The outcome could have broad implications for immigration law and presidential power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
