NCW's Crucial Visit: Assessing Ground Reality in West Bengal

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar is set to visit West Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts to assess the situation following communal violence. The visit involves speaking with affected women and reviewing government efforts. An inquiry committee will investigate the unrest connected to the Waqf Act amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to recent communal violence, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will visit West Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts. The two-day trip aims to assess the situation and interact with women who have been affected by the unrest.

The commission initiated a suo motu investigation following violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 and 12. An inquiry committee will probe these events, Rahatkar informed reporters.

During her visit, Rahatkar will also evaluate the state's rehabilitation measures and meet with local officials. Reports of inadequate treatment for women in relief camps are a primary concern for the commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

